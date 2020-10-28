Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Finally Tie the Knot in DC Comics

✖

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have grown to be one of the most beloved pairings in DC Comics canon, with the duo courting love as antagonists, antiheroes, and everything in between. For years, Harley and Ivy's relationship has often straddled the line between platonic and romantic, depending on how a certain comic or movie wants to interpret it. But in one corner of the DC universe, the pair's romantic feelings for each other are undisputable -- something that was recently showcased in an issue of Injustice: Year Zero. Spoilers for Injustice: Year Zero #8, from Tom Taylor, Cian Tormey, Rain Beredo, and Wes Abbott below! Only look if you want to know!

One of the most recent Year Zero issues focused entirely on the pair's dynamic, beginning with Harley helping break IVy out of Arkham Aslyum. Through a sequence of events, Ivy decides to surprise Harley with a trip to Vegas, which the pair use to discuss their potential relationship. Harley suggests that the two of them just stay on their separate paths, and then proceeds to get into some mayhem at a nearby casino.

Later, Harley returns to her and Ivy's suite, and finds Ivy in a green wedding dress, with Harley's, daughter Lucy, her sister Delia, and an Elvis impersonator. Ivy proposes to Harley, suggesting that the two of them can forge their own path together. Harley immediately accepts, and the pair kiss.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

Harley and Ivy's nuptuials were hinted at previously in the Injustice canon, particularly during the wedding of Killer Croc and Orca in Injustice 2 #70. In that issue, Ivy admitted that marriage wasn't initially in her plans, but that "there was this Elvis impersonator when Harley and I went to Vegas." While that line caught fans' attention when it first came out years ago, this issue definitively proves that the pair did get hitched.

This comes as Harley and Ivy's relationship has been expanded upon in other mediums, as the pair confirmed their romantic feelings in the Harley Quinn animated series earlier this year. Plus, Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has been vocal about wanting to introduce Ivy in some capacity.

"I've been pushing a Poison Ivy reunion for a long time," Robbie said in an interview earlier this year. "I've been really working that angle for a long time. Because obviously Ivy and Harley have such an incredible relationship, so I would love to explore that."

What do you think of Harley and Ivy getting married in the pages of Injustice: Year Zero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!