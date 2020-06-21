Todd McFarlane Reveals New DC Figures Including Gun-Toting Batman and Doomsday

✖

It's been over a year since McFarlane Toys confirmed a partnership with DC Comics, allowing fans to collect a wide array of action figures of their favorite characters. While the first wave has already been released in stores, there are many more that fans are hoping for -- and it looks like two particularly awesome ones are on the way. McFarlane recently took to Twitter to share a photo of two upcoming DC Multiverse action figures - a comic-accurate Doomsday, as well as a version of the Grim Knight Batman from the Dark Nights: Metal universe.

The Grim Knight (unofficially dubbed by fans as "the Batman with guns") has played an interesting role in the Metal universe, becoming an ally of the evil The Batman Who Laughs. He even got his own one-shot in 2019, written by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV.

"It really is freeing, so I do feel like I'm getting to territories that feels unchartered and brand new for me," Snyder previously told ComicBook.com. "It embraces a kind of nightmare-ish, cosmic element that is expansive where as where I began on "Black Mirror" with Jock I was just getting my feet under me and I had a story that was really personal."

"I wanted to tell but it was intensely grounded, like intensely Gotham -- gritty street corners and shadows," the creator elaborated. "Now, I've been all over the DCU and done things that have been taking me to the Source Wall and beyond, and coming back I almost feel like a older, wiser writer and in some way this is a spiritual successor to that book. It has the same characters, it has a lot of connections to it, but it's a more terrifyingly expansive investigation of some of the same ideas."

These two new DC toys are just some of the latest that McFarlane will be releasing, with the company also recently debuting figures for Wonder Woman 1984, Batman: White Knight, and Batman: Arkham Asylum.

"We're going to do movies. We're going to do TV. We're gonna do comic book versions. We're gonna do animated versions," McFarlane previously said of his collaboration with DC. "We'll do the core toy line and then maybe even some video game stuff. So that gives us a wide range so that in any character you can think of, whether it's Flash, I can do a version of each one of those. I can do TV, I can do movie, I can do comic book. I can do regular toy line Flash, animated Flash, video game Flash, so if you like Flash we'll be able to do a big wide range of it."

