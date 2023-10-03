DC Multiverse Gold Label '89 Batmobile Exclusive Is Back In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys opened up pre-orders for two Gold Label releases in their DC Multiverse lineup back in July – an awesome-looking, super-sized Swamp Thing Megafig and a Batman and Batmobile 2-pack inspired by Tim Burton's 1989 Batman film starring Michael Keaton. Both of the releases are Amazon exclusives that sold out quickly. However, the Batmobile was back in stock as of today October 3rd. Details are available below, and don't be surprised if there's another quick sellout.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman & Batmobile Gold Label 2pk ($74.99) – Order on Amazon: Set includes 7-inch Michael Keaton Batman figure and a Batmobile with a canopy that slides open for cockpit access (the vehicle can accommodate the Batman figure). An art card is also included. As noted, this set sold out almost instantly on Amazon, which is disappointing. It's unfortunate that it was released as an exclusive but, again, we're hoping for a restock in the near future.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Swamp Thing Glow in The Dark Edition Gold Label Mega Figure ($49.99) – See on Amazon: Swamp Thing is based on the character's look in DC Rebirth, and features glow-in-the-dark paint. It also includes an alternate head, hand, base, and card stand.

In other McFarlane Toys news, they recently opened up pre-orders for a 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Superman from the DC Comics Hush arc and a Tim Drake Robin from the Robin: Reborn storyline. Details about those releases can be found below.