Injustice 2 DC Multiverse Superman and Brainiac Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is dipping back into gaming with their latest DC Multiverse releases, Superman and Brainiac from the 2017 DC fighting game Injustice 2. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find all of the details below.

DC Multiverse Injustice 2 Superman 7-inch Scale Action Figure ($22.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes alternate hands, a display base, and art card.

($22.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes alternate hands, a display base, and art card. DC Multiverse Injustice 2 Brainiac 7-inch Scale Action Figure ($22.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes tentacles, a display base, and art card.

Will There Be an Injustice 3?

Speaking to ComicBook.com during a recent Mortal Kombat 1 preview event, Boon said that he's been jotting down ideas for Injustice 3 dating back to the development of Injustice 2. Boon didn't share what any of these specifics tied to Injustice 3 might be, but he said there is a document on his computer that contains many of the conceptual plans for the game alongside other elements that he wants to do more research for.

"The way it works with me at least, I can't speak about everybody else, is I always have a notepad file on my computer with ideas of like, 'Oh, we could do this, we could do that.' And I started an Injustice 3 one when we were on Injustice 2," Boon said of his own planning for the highly-requested sequel. "There's always a hit list of ideas and concepts and look into this, look into that. So there's absolutely a file that exists."

In another interview with IGN, Boon hinted that Injustice 3 might be NeatherRealm Studio's next project, though it is unlikely to be in active development, which means that we wouldn't see the game for several years at best.

"There were a number of factors, some of which I can talk about, some of which I probably shouldn't. [...] We really wanted to be careful with COVID and all that stuff and everybody staying safe," Boon said. "So there were a bunch of variables involved that eventually we realized, 'Okay, let's do another Mortal Kombat game and hopefully we'll get back to the Injustice games.'"