DC Multiverse Steel Figure From Reign Of The Supermen Is Up For Pre-Order

First unveiled back in March, McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for a DC Multiverse figure of Steel as he appeared in the '90s Reign of the Supermen comic storyline (as opposed to the recent DC animated film). It depicts John Henry Irons in his high tech Superman armor complete with his giant hammer. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth and should be available here on Amazon soon.

"A former weapons engineer, John Henry Irons moved to Metropolis to start a new life. There, on one fateful day, Superman saved his life. Forever grateful, John Henry paid it forward when the city's protector died. He took up the fight to protect the innocent in Superman's name, wearing his iconic "S" shield in tribute. Irons used his scientific genius to construct a suit of armor that allowed him to fly and gave him superior strength. He also created a giant metal hammer in homage to his namesake, the African-American folk hero John Henry. Now a permanent member of Superman's extended family, Steel is living proof that everyone has it in them to become a Superman!"

Speaking of Superman, the latest 2-pack in McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse lineup pits Batman Beyond vs. Justice Lord Superman. It's inspired by the Batman Beyond comics, and features 7-inch scale figures of Batman Beyond and Justice Lord Superman along with batarangs and interchangeable hands. The set also includes an environmental base, art backdrop, standard display bases, and art cards.

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman Beyond vs Justice Lord Superman 2-pack are available here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $39.99. Details on some additional, recently released DC Multiverse figures can be found below.

McFarlane Toys recently added another Gold Label exclusive to their DC Multiverse lineup in the form of The Joker Titan Glow in The Dark Edition in Megafig 7-inch scale. It's an Amazon exclusive that you can order right here for $49.99. Note that the figure is a glow version of the standard edition that launched last year.

In addition to the glow-in-the-dark paint, the Joker Titan figure includes an art card, DC logo card stand, and a base. You can check out more of McFarlane Toys recently announced Gold Label retailer exclusives below.

Getting back to 2-packs, McFarlane Toys partnered with Amazon on two DC Multiverse Gold Label 7-inch scale action figure multipack exclusives – Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-pack and the Clayface, Batman, and Batwoman 3-pack. Both are available to pre-order now via the links below,

DC Multiverse Clayface Batman and Batwoman 3-Pack ($69.99) – See on Amazon: The figures are based on their DC Rebirth appearances. Set includes two grapnel launchers and two batarang accessories.

"CLAYFACE: Real Name: BASIL KARLO BASIL KARLO was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. After injecting himself with an experimental anti-aging formula, he became a dangerous shape-shifter made entirely of clay. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, CLAYFACE™ has become one of BATMAN'S most powerful enemies. BATWOMAN: Real Name: KATE KANE Trained by the military, KATE was an heiress inspired to fight crime by the DARK KNIGHT'S example after he rescued her from a mugger. But KATE'S story is unique. One of the few openly gay superheroes, she struggles for respect in her personal life as she protects all of GOTHAM CITY'S citizens, whether they respect her or not. BATMAN Real Name: BRUCE WAYNE™ As a child, BRUCE WAYNE watched as his parents were brutally killed in GOTHAM CITY'S CRIME ALLEY. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the worlds greatest weapon against crime – the BATMAN™! To become the ultimate vigilante, the DARK KNIGHT™ disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!"

DC Multiverse Atomic Skull vs. Superman 2-Pack ($39.99) – See on Amazon: Action Comics set includes atomic energy effects and an environmental display base with Atomic Skull. Superman includes two sets of interchangeable hands.

"Sent to EARTH from the dying planet of KRYPTON™ as a baby, KAL-EL was found by farmers MARTHA and JONATHAN KENT and raised as their son, CLARK. As CLARK grew up, the radiation from EARTH'S yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as SUPERMAN™. ATOMIC SKULL Real Name: JOSEPH MARTIN While on an experimental S.T.A.R. LABS submarine, scientist JOSEPH MARTIN was exposed to nuclear energy. Shipwrecked on a desert island, he survived by releasing deadly nuclear blasts from his mouth. His skin and muscles literally peeled off his face, inspiring him to create Super-Villain-for-hire persona ATOMIC SKULL. He regularly clashed with SUPERMAN™, both alone and with criminals such as MAJOR DISASTER and the ROYAL FLUSH GANG. In recent times MARTIN reformed, fighting criminals with the METROPOLIS SPECIAL CRIMES UNIT, SUPERWOMAN, and the TEEN TITANS™."

Finally, McFarlane Toys recently launched the DC Multiverse Batman of Earth-22 Infected Glow-in-the Dark Edition action figure, which is based on the character's appearance in Dark Nights: Metal. It's a Gold Label figure that includes a batarang, base, and art card in addition to the GITD paint. It is available here on Amazon (exclusive) for $29.99 ( at the time of writing. You can also get the standard edition that launched last year here on Amazon for $18.99.

"Born from the nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, the Batman of Earth -22 started out much like the Batman we know. However, on Earth -22, he becomes infected when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart are released into Batman's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon transforms into his final form, The Batman Who Laughs, and becomes part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultra-violence, chaos, and utter darkness."