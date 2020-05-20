McFarlane Toys White Knight Batman, Joker, and Azrael Figures Unveiled

McFarlane Toys continues to kill it with their DC Comics Multiverse figure line, this time using the 2017 Batman: White Knight storyline and the 2019 Curse of the White Knight sequel from Sean Murphy as inspiration for Batman, Joker, and Azrael 7-inch figures. Official details on each of these figures is available below. Note that pre-orders aren't open at the time of writing but we expect them to go live here at Entertainment Earth, here at Walmart, and here at Best Buy at any moment. This post will be updated with links as they become available. Stay tuned.

Overview: In the Batman: White Knight 8-issue series (See on Amazon), the Joker is cured of his madness and sets his sights on politics under the name of Jack Napier (a nod to Tim Burton's Joker). He seeks to save Gotham from Batman, who he views has the real enemy of the city. In the Curse of the White Knight sequel (See on Amazon), war veteran, knight of the Order of St. Dumas, and the Joker’s ally in the crusade against Batman— Azrael is is "the one living link to a devastating secret about the Wayne family’s legacy in Gotham City".

Batman: White Knight:

Batman figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: White Knight

Batman accessories include Grapnel Launcher, Batarang with line, wrapped Batarang with line, and base

Included collectible art card with Batman: White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

The Joker: Batman: White Knight:

The Joker figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: White Knight

The Joker accessories include long nose blaster, alternate Jack Napier head, and base

Included collectible art card with The Joker from Batman: White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Azrael: Batman: Curse of the White Knight:

Azrael figure based on the comic book story arc Batman: Curse of the White Knight

Azrael accessories include sword with removable flames, and base

Included collectable art card with Azrael from Batman: Curse of the White Knight artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

