Menagerie Makes Her ‘Supergirl’ Debut in February Episode

Menagerie, played by Jessica Meraz, will become the latest member of The Elite to show up on Supergirl when she debuts in an episode titled “Menagerie” on February 17.

The week of February 17, most of The CW‘s series are taking off and airing reruns. Supergirl and Charmed are among the only new programming on the network that week, although it is difficult to guess whether or how that might affect Supergirl in the ratings, given that since its move to Sunday nights it already feels somewhat detached from the rest of the network’s big action shows.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In comics, the character is just Pamela as her surname is unknown, a Puerto Rican woman with metamorphosis powers as she has control over alien lifeforms known as “symbeasts” that she can command to take any shape she can think of. Created by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke and first appearing in Action Comics #775, Menagerie was recruited by Manchester Black for his Elite and while the origin of her powers is unclear, Black at one point mentions that the rogue Men in Black from the DEO plucked people from the dregs of society to turn them into weapons.

The idea of the DEO using people as weapons is one that Supergirl has already introduced this season. Last week in “Suspicious Minds,” it was revealed that Colonel Haley was among those who participated in a program that turned alien children into weapons who eventually turned on them and came to kill those who had hurt them — including Haley. It wouldn’t be much of a surprise to find out that there were other aliens or people that had been similarly exploited.

Menagerie isn’t the only character from The Elite that is coming to Supergirl this season, either. In Episode 13, “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice And The American Way?” Menagerie will be joined by The Hat, Manchester Black and The Morae to take on not only Supergirl but the Children of Liberty as well.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

DC COMICS VILLAIN MENAGERIE APPEARS

With his P.I. shingle newly hung outside his office, J’onn (David Harewood) welcomes new clients. Trying to take her mind off what happened at the DEO, Kara (Melissa Benoist) decides to team up with J’onn on his latest assignment, which unfortunately ends up tying directly into Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) current investigation that involves the villain Menagerie (guest star Jessica Meraz). Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) shares some news with James (Mehcad Brooks), but his reaction isn’t what she expected. Nia (Nicole Maines) invites Brainy (Jesse Rath) to her Valentine’s Day party. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Daniel Beaty & Greg Baldwin.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. “Menagerie” will debut on February 17.