Static Wraps Up Season One With a Metahuman Battle Royale

The first season of Static’s new DC Comics title is reaching its conclusion, and the publisher has released the first look at interior pages that tease a metahuman battle royale. Static: Season One was the first book to launch from Milestone’s new lineup of comics. Joining Static: Season One are Hardware: Season One and Icon & Rocket: Season One. The three series take a seasonal approach to their release schedules, similar to how a television show is split up into multiple seasons. Writer Vita Ayala and artist Nikolas Draper-Ivey are the creative team on Static, which gave Virgil Hawkins an updated origin story.

Preview pages for Static: Season One #6 by Nikolas Draper-Ivey show Virgil and his friends getting into it with some other metahuman teens. DC is also teasing Static’s costume displaying a “final form,” so that’s something fans will want to keep an eye out for when the issue comes out on Tuesday, February 22nd.

As far as Static eventually meeting the other heroes in the Dakotaverse, Icon & Rocket co-writer Reginald Hudlin has teased the possibility of a Milestone crossover event.

“Well, it really started with me, Denys [Cowan] and Derek [Dingle], when we decided to relaunch Milestone Media as a company,” Hudlin explained. “One of the first things we said was, we’re not going to be a nostalgia company, stuck in the past, talks about the old days. Milestone was successful because it was so cutting edge. So if we’re going to replicate the successful formula of why Milestone works, we had to be cutting edge for this generation, which meant finding new voices, like Leon [Chills]; like Vita and Nikolas who’s writing and drawing Static Shock; like Brandon [Thomas], who’s writing Hardware. Having these new voices in there, it’s like, Denys and I had a pretty strong vision of what we wanted these characters to do and how to reintroduce them to the world. But [we’re] so happy to see these writers take those initial ideas and just really run with them and just take them to new, exciting places and extraordinary executions. So it’s just a great squad of people, all working. And there’s a big picture that we have in mind for all the storylines and characters will intersect at certain times, at the same time, you can read it each individual book series and enjoy it, and not feel like, ‘Oh, I don’t know what’s going on.’ You’ll know what’s going on as you read Icon & Rocket, but we think as you read Icon & Rocket, you’ll want to see these other books.”

There are already Season Two plans in place for Static, Icon & Rocket, and Hardware. Additionally, an all-new Blood Syndicate comic book series is currently in the works, and a Milestone anthology, titled Milestone Compendium One, will be released in February.

Static: Season One #6 goes on sale February 22nd. Covers and interior pages can be found below.

Static: Season One #6 Solicitation

Following an intense brawl with his rival Hotstreak, Static and his crew – Darius, Frieda, and Richie — break into the government’s detention facility for “Bang Babies” planning to set everyone free and capture all the data on the enhanced teens … only to find that some of them have ZERO interest in being saved, setting the stage for the first metahuman battle in the history of Dakota. Sides are chosen, who will survive?

Static: Season One #6 (“Shock to the System”) is written by Vita Ayala with art and wraparound cover by Nikolas Draper-Ivey, and main cover by Khary Randolph. The book arrives in stores and on participating digital platforms on Tuesday, February 22. The complete six-issue series will be available as a hardcover collection on Tuesday, June 7.

