Icon & Rocket: Season One Team Tease Potential Milestone Crossovers

✖

Last week saw the debut of Icon & Rocket: Season One #1, which reintroduced the beloved DC duo to a whole new generation of readers. The relaunch is part of a larger Milestone Returns initiative, which has already been confirmed to include characters such as Static Shock, Hardware, and more. Even with the epic note that Milestone Returns has started out on, there are no shortage of additional characters from the imprint that fans want to see reintroduced — and according to the team behind Icon & Rocket, anything is possible. During a recent virtual press conference with Icon & Rocket co-writers Reginald Hudlin and Leon Chills, as well as series artist Doug Braithwaithe, the team was asked if fans can expect any additional Milestone character appearances across Season One.

"Well, we're still writing, so anything can happen," Hudlin teased.

When asked specificially about memorable Milestone character Buckwild, Mercenary Man, Hudlin hinted that it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility for him to appear.

"We love Buckwild. I wouldn't be surprised if he shows up, but I don't know where, what book, which character," Hudlin added. "But who doesn't love Buckwild? Who doesn't love going Buckwild?"

"Yeah. Buckwild definitely pops off the page," Chills added, before addressing the possibility of additional cameos. "But the answer is yes, for sure. Yeah, 100%."

Later on in the conference, Hudlin spoke about the experience of relaunching Milestone, and teased that there is a "big picture" already in mind for the larger initiative, while also letting each series stand on its own.

"Well, it really started with me, Denys and Derek, when we decided to relaunch Milestone Media as a company," Hudlin explained. "One of the first things we said was, we're not going to be a nostalgia company, stuck in the past, talks about the old days. Milestone was successful because it was so cutting edge. So if we're going to replicate the successful formula of why Milestone works, we had to be cutting edge for this generation, which meant finding new voices, like Leon; like Vita and Nikolas who's writing and drawing Static Shock; like Brandon, who's writing Hardware. Having these new voices in there, it's like, Denys and I had a pretty strong vision of what we wanted these characters to do and how to reintroduce them to the world. But [we're] so happy to see these writers take those initial ideas and just really run with them and just take them to new, exciting places and extraordinary executions. So it's just a great squad of people, all working. And there's a big picture that we have in mind for all the storylines and characters will intersect at certain times, at the same time, you can read it each individual book series and enjoy it, and not feel like, 'Oh, I don't know what's going on.' You'll know what's going on as you read Icon & Rocket, but we think as you read Icon & Rocket, you'll want to see these other books."

Icon & Rocket: Season One #1 is now available wherever comics are sold. Issue #2 will be released on August 24th.