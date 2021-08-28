DC's Naomi Reveals BTS Look at Ava Duvernay's Upcoming CW Series

✖

The CW's roster of DC television shows will get larger when the live-action Naomi series debuts on the network next year and work is underway on the adaptation of the story of the fan-favorite DC Comics character of the same name. earlier this week, writer and executive producer on the series Ava DuVernay shared the series' slate and confirmed production had begun on the series proper following filming of the pilot earlier this year and now, Warner Bros. Television is sharing another behind-the-scenes look at the series.

In the photo shared on social media, series star Kaci Walfall shares a slate from the series. The photo is captioned "rolling into the weekend with one week of production in the books for Naomi. many more to go..."

The series is being written by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship and will follow Walfall's Naomi McDuffie's journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core. Once she starts investigating what happened, her world will also experience some shakeups.

rolling into the weekend with one week of production in the books for #Naomi. many more to go...‼️👏❤️💥 pic.twitter.com/VONSsROiGW — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) August 27, 2021

DuVernay's Array Filmworks will be producing in association with Warner Bros Television. Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes are also on board as executive producers and DeMane Davis was recently named as co-executive producer. Davis will also be directing several episodes of the series and overseeing the directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

In addition to Walfall, Naomi will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

Naomi is expected to debut in early 2022 on The CW.