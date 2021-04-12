Naomi: Ava DuVernay Reveals Best Look Yet at The CW's New DC Pilot

✖

The CW's roster of superhero shows is continuing to grow and evolve in some interesting ways, and it could soon get another addition to it in the form of Naomi. The potential series, which would follow the new DC Comics superhero of the same name, was given a pilot order last fall, and filming on it is now underway. After sharing a behind-the-scenes image earlier this month, co-writer and executive producer Ava DuVernay has given fans a new look at the pilot — and particularly, its lead, Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall). The photo, which was posted to DuVernay's Instagram Stories, can be found below.

(Photo: Ava DuVernay / Instagram Stories)

The series will follow Naomi's journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

"Our first instance was to take her story into a place that you don't normally see in the DC Universe, or you know exists," Brian Michael Bendis, who co-created Naomi's comic run, told ComicBook.com back in 2018. "came from my deep reading last year of the whole history of the DC Comics and all the big storylines. And when you read them in a row you'll find out, 'Oh, this happened in Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Star City, Metropolis, Gotham, Metropolis, Gotham, Coast City.' And so there's all these places that the story still has yet to go because the main places of the DC Universe are so fun and so exciting to be, right?"

Naomi is being written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship. DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers.

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

