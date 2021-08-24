Ava DuVernay Shares New Look at DC's Naomi as Filming Begins

✖

The DC universe is set to grow in a major way next year, when new series Naomi launches on The CW. The live-action series will adapt the story of the fan-favorite DC Comics character of the same name, and after it was given a series order by The CW earlier this summer, fans have been curious to see exactly what that will bring. A new post from Ava DuVernay, who is writing and executive producing the series, provides the latest inkling yet, with a look at the series' slate and comic-accurate logo, as well as confirmation that the series is filming once again, after filming the pilot earlier this year.

Day 1. Take 1. Season 1. NAOMI. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZePmk8bm6 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 23, 2021

The series, which is being written and executive produced by DuVernay and Arrow writer Jill Blankenship, will follow Naomi's (Kaci Walfall) journey after a massive supernatural event shakes her world and her hometown to the core, and once she starts investigating what happened, her world will experience some shakeups as well.

In addition to Walfall, the series will star Camila Moreno, Alexander Wraith (Orange Is the New Black, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD), Cranston Johnson (Filthy Rich), Barry Watson (7th Heaven, Hart of Dixie), Mary-Charles Jones (Kevin Can Wait, Grey's Anatomy), Aidan Gemme (Tomorrowland, Dora the Explorer), Mouzam Makkar (The Fix, Champions), Will Meyers (Gotham, Blue Bloods), and Daniel Puig (The System).

DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television will be producing, and Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes will also be on board as executive producers. DeMane Davis was recently named as a co-executive producer, and will also be directing several of the series' episodes and overseeing the directing team.

“Growing up, I would scarf down Cap’n Crunch while watching Bugs Bunny every Saturday. I imagined a lot of things, but back then seeing him lean up against the Warner Bros. logo, I don’t think I imagined this,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m forever grateful to [Naomi co-executive producer] Ava [DuVernay] for putting me in this rocket ship. Getting to go ‘home’ and work with her and my Array family on Naomi is a gift.”

Naomi is expected to premiere in early 2022 on The CW.