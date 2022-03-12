Naomi: “Keep Your Friends Close” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Keep Your Friends Close”, the ninth episode of Naomi‘s debut season. The synopsis teases Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) worrying about a new extraterrestrial person possibly being within her circle in Port Oswego — something that is sure to complicate things significantly. Additionally, it indicates that Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) will be making their presence known at the McDuffie family’s anniversary party. You can check out the synopsis for the episode below.

“EVERYONE’S A SUSPECT – New information leads Naomi (Kaci Walfall) to believe there is another alien in her midst…and it may be someone she knows.A visit from Commander Steel (guest star Brian Brightman) prompts Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) to make an unexpected visit to the McDuffie home in the middle of the anniversary party…but at least they arrive in style.Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme.Charles Stone III directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“First, to see a character that looked like me in the comic world in the present day,” director and co-executive producer DeMane Davis explained in a recent interview with CBR. “Representation is important. I grew up at a time when my favorite television show was Mannix. Mannix was a white private detective. He had Peggy, who was his black secretary. I became a secretary at an advertising agency before I became a copywriter. When I thought about it, she’s the reason why, because I used to watch her while I ate my Captain Crunch, I was like, ‘OK, she’s typing. She’s filing some papers. I can do that. That’s cool.’ To think about what this character is going to do when little girls of all hues see her is super exciting. That spoke to me.”

“Also, Naomi has a great group of friends,” Davis continued. “They are all different types of friends. This is a character that appeals to all these different groups. She doesn’t throw them any shade. She doesn’t judge them. She’s just accepted by them, opens up to them, and is excited to be around them. Then, she learns she has powers. Naomi is questioning everything.”

Naomi airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Keep Your Friends Close” will air on March 29th.