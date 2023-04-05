DC Studios Removes Movie From Release Schedule

In a sizable film shakeup at Warner Bros., DC has lost one of the dates it had on the release schedule. Wednesday, the film studio shifted around several movie dates, including bumping Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom up to December 20th from its previous December 25th release spot. In addition to that, DC also lost the date it had reserved for September 22nd, a spot it was reserving for a yet-to-be-named movie.

Given that Blue Beetle is due out in August, the shift makes sense as there's no other DC Studios films in principal photography. Joker: Folie a Deux also wrapped principal photography this week, though they'd certainly have to rush to get the film ready for release this September. As of now, the Joaquin Phoenix sequel is stated dated for release next October.

When was Batgirl going to be released?

If anything, the date was likely reserved for Batgirl if Warner Bros. executives opted to release that theatrically instead of on HBO Max in a move similar to that of Blue Beetle. Last year, Batgirl was canceled by incoming Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an attempt to save the company some cash come tax time.

"I had my own meetings with Warner Bros. Film Group CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, and they explained to me, on a granular level, what they felt about the project, things that were out of their hands, plans, and budgets that were set in place before they were even part of the team," Batgirl star Leslie Grace told Variety in an interview earlier this year. "There are a lot of things that I learned through the experience about moviemaking, that as an actress you have no control over. They weren't really specific on anything creative in terms of what they felt about the film and how it would've hurt DC creatively. But I'm a human being, and people have perceptions and people read things. And when words are expressed very lightly about work that people really dedicated a lot of time to — not just myself but the whole crew — I can understand how it could be frustrating."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. One Day as a Lion is in select theaters now before its wide digital release on April 7th.

