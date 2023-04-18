DC Studios' James Gunn Reveals Surprising Details About Film Development

Tuesday, James Gunn revealed Superman: Legacy has entered pre-production, meaning various departments such as costuming and production design have officially started working on the film. Given that he's both director of Legacy and one of the two decision-makers for the studio producing the film, fans have had questions about the checks and balances involved in the production of the picture. As one might expect from the filmmaker, he tweeted a lengthy thread about how he's developing the upcoming Superman reboot and other projects at DC Studios.

"From when I began writing I have given my scripts and stories to many different trusted parties for 'notes.' Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer," Gunn said Tuesday afternoon. "So as the head of DC Studios, I give the script to people I trust (like my [Warner Bros. EVP) Chantal Nong or DC comics writer Tom King) and get their thoughts about what works well and what could work better so I can improve the script."

It’s interesting to see the numerous responses to my answer here about how notes work in Hollywood. From when I began writing I have given my scripts and stories to many different trusted parties for “notes.” Listening to constructive criticism is the lifeblood for any writer. https://t.co/JXZ838DEl9 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

He then went on to explain that his process works because he only asks those he most closely trusts to get involved in the process.

"This process has worked for me because I have been blessed in the partners I've chosen to work with – we are all moving towards one thing: making the movie better. And I can put my ego aside and be open when I need to be and convincing when I need to be," the filmmaker added. "I KNOW this is not the case for everyone (and it wasn't always the case for me as a writer). Again, I'm blessed in this way. But that's how notes work, and I'm not going to suddenly stop taking them because I'm the head of a studio."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. One Day as a Lion is in select theaters now before its wide digital release on April 7th.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!