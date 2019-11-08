Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman Season 2 Is Already In The Works At Netflix

Some series take a while to get off the ground, but back in June, reports that Netflix was pursuing a series based on The Sandman, from writers David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg, and Neil Gaiman were followed just a day later by an official order for the show’s first season. Now, before the show has even gone into production, a second season is in development at the streaming giant, according to a new report. Of course, this is also Netflix we are talking about, so with a high profile project, there’s a decent chance that they are breaking up the first season into halves a la The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The network, which is currently in production on the fifth and final season of the DC/Vertigo series Lucifer, is working with a number of familiar comic book and geek names on the project. Lucifer was originally a part of the greater Sandman universe under Gaiman in the comics.

“There are three of us, the showrunner Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and me, and we’ve just finished writing the first episode, and plotting and breaking down the first two seasons, so we’ll see what happens next,” Gaiman told The Radio Times.

The Sandman marks only the latest chapter in the growing trend of studios turning to comic books to develop into TV series, in addition to Gaiman being a hot trend for shows, thanks to the success of American Gods and Good Omens, both based on his works.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the brilliant team that is Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg to finally bring Neil’s iconic comic book series, The Sandman, to life onscreen,” Channing Dungey, VP, Original Series, Netflix, shared in a statement. “From its rich characters and storylines to its intricately built-out worlds, we’re excited to create an epic original series that dives deep into this multi-layered universe beloved by fans around the world.”

Netflix describes the series as follows: “A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.”

There is no official start date for either production or release for The Sandman. At this point, there is no known casting for the series, although some fans are certainly hoping for Tom Ellis to reprise his role as Lucifer Morningstar.