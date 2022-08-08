The Sandman Tops Netflix Daily Charts

Hit Netflix original shows like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and Keep Breathing have had a bit of a stranglehold on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Stranger Things is obviously one of the biggest shows in Netflix's history, and Virgin River has been a hit of its own over the last couple of years. This past week, another new Netflix hit entered the chat, and has quickly becoming one of the most talked about new shows on the streaming service.

The Sandman, based on the comic series from Neil Gaiman, has long been thought unadaptable for movies or television. Netflix proved that sentiment wrong this month with the release of the TV version of The Sandman. The new show has been a hit with both fans and critics, and has quickly taken over the Netflix Top 10.

Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Sandman in the number one spot. With new seasons of returning shows like Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever on the way this week, it'll be interesting to see how long The Sandman can stay on top.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!