The Sandman Tops Netflix Daily Charts
Hit Netflix original shows like Stranger Things, Virgin River, and Keep Breathing have had a bit of a stranglehold on the Netflix Top 10 in recent weeks. Stranger Things is obviously one of the biggest shows in Netflix's history, and Virgin River has been a hit of its own over the last couple of years. This past week, another new Netflix hit entered the chat, and has quickly becoming one of the most talked about new shows on the streaming service.
The Sandman, based on the comic series from Neil Gaiman, has long been thought unadaptable for movies or television. Netflix proved that sentiment wrong this month with the release of the TV version of The Sandman. The new show has been a hit with both fans and critics, and has quickly taken over the Netflix Top 10.
Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features The Sandman in the number one spot. With new seasons of returning shows like Locke & Key and Never Have I Ever on the way this week, it'll be interesting to see how long The Sandman can stay on top.
1. The Sandman
"After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power."
2. Virgin River
"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote Northern California town and is surprised by what – and who – she finds."
3. Stranger Things
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
4. Trainwreck: Woodstock '99
"Weoodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its '99 revival delivered days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong?"
5. Keep Breathing
"When a small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, a lone survivor must battle the elements – and her personal demons – to stay alive."
6. Uncoupled
"Stunned when his longtime boyfriend moves out, a New York City real estate broker faces the prospect of starting over – and dating again – in his 40s."
7. Alone
"Equipped with limited resources, an isolated group of individuals is subjected to the harsh conditions of the wilderness and must survive – or tap out."
8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo
"Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum."
9. The Most Hated Man on the Planet
"Determined to remove her daughter's photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder."
10. Pawn Stars
"Father Richard Harrison, son Rick and grandson Corey appraise an array of strange objects brought into their Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas."