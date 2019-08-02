New Batwoman Teaser Says People Aren’t What They Seem

The CW has released another brief, 20-second teaser for their upcoming Batwoman series, which is set to debut this fall and be part of the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover series on the network in December and January. The character, played by Ruby Rose, made her debut in last season’s “Elseworlds” crossover and the pilot itself debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. In the series, Rose will play Kate Kane, Bruce Wayne’s cousin who discovers his Batman arsenal after he has gone missing and steps into the role of Gotham’s protector as Batwoman.

Rose will be joined by a cast of characters who seem like variations on familiar archetypes from the Bat-universe, including the son of Lucius Fox. She will square off against Mad Alice and Hush, plus other villains yet to be revealed, while struggling with the role her father, a defense contractor who wants to privatize law enforcement, plays in the community. You can check out both the new teaser, and the official synopsis for the series, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

People aren’t always what they seem. #Batwoman premieres Sunday, October 6 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/ARjRM2Ofez — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) August 2, 2019

“Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) never planned to be Gotham’s new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob’s first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane (Elizabeth Anweis), who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who’s done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she’ll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary (Nicole Kang), and the crafty Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), the son of Wayne Enterprises’ tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who’s always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.” the series’ official synopsis reads.

The first lesbian superhero to star in her own series, Batwoman was first introduced during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover series and has long been considered a lock to earn a full series order, especially after positive reception of Ruby Rose’s take on the hero.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said of her character after being cast. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

Batwoman is set to premiere on The CW this fall. The series will take the Sundays at 8 p.m. ET slot currently held by Supergirl, with Supergirl moving to the 9 p.m. ET slot immediately following.