DC Multiverse Batman: Arkham Asylum The Joker Titan MegaFig Is On Sale Now

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse figures keep on coming with the release of a Joker figure that’s based on his transformation in Batman: Arkham Asylum. In the game, the Joker funds a toxin dubbed the Titan Formula as a successor to Bane’s Venom. After injecting himself with it, the Joker mutated into a monster with vastly increased strength.

The Joker Titan MegaFig is in 7-inch scale with the rest of the DC Mulitverse lineup, so it’s quite large at 11-inches tall. It includes up to 22 points of articulation and a base for display. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $39.99 with a release date set for March, 2022. The release follows hot on the heels of a DC Mulitiverse wave that included a MegaFig Clayface, Rebirth Batman, and Damian Wayne Robin as he appears in the recent Infinite Frontier reboot. A breakdown of these figures and where to pre-order them can be found below.

DC Multiverse Batman Rebirth Action Figure ($19.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “As a child, Bruce Wayne watched as his parents were brutally killed in Gotham City’s Crime Alley. Traumatized by their deaths, he devoted his life to becoming the world’s greatest weapon against crime – the Batman! To become the ultimate vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to reach the pinnacle of mental and physical superiority in his relentless pursuit of Justice!” Includes a Batarang, grapple launcher, base, and an art card.

DC Multiverse Rebirth Clayface MegaFig Action Figure ($39.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Basil Karlo was a famous actor, known primarily for his roles in horror films. However, when replaced as the lead in a movie, he went mad with rage. His life began to take a strange path when he injected himself with a formula that altered his body completely, making him a dangerous shapeshifter made of living clay who can change his physical form however he chooses. With the ability to adopt the appearance of anyone or anything, Clayface has become one of Batman’s most powerful enemies.The colossal and highly detailed Clayface Megafig is in scale with the 7-inch figures in the DC Multiverse line.” Includes a base and an art card.

DC Multiverse Damian Wayne Robin Infinite Frontier Action Figure ($19.99): – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “When Batman finds out that he and Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra’s al Ghul, fathered a son, Damian, the Dark Knight takes the young boy under his wing and gives him a new home. Soon after, Damian Wayne becomes the newest Robin – the Dark Knight’s protégé and crime-fighting partner. More than just a sidekick, Robin is an accomplished acrobat, a skilled fighter, and a sharp detective in his own right. Through rigorous and constant training, Robin maintains his physical edge, which, along with his knowledge of martial arts, makes him a formidable match for even the most experienced criminals. Like his mentor, Batman, he uses a variety of gadgets and tools to fight crime, but his most powerful weapon is his advanced intellect!” Figure includes a sword, base, and an art card.

