DC Essentials DCeased Figures Go Up for Pre-Order Thanks to McFarlane Toys

A new wave of DC Essentials action figures based on DCeased versions of Superman, Supergirl, Harley Quinn, and The Flash have launched, and they mark an end of an era for DC Direct/DC Collectibles. The DC Comics collectibles arm of WarnerMedia shut down operations in 2020, but McFarlane Toys swooped in and agreed to distribute any remaining inventory. This collection is among the last items that were in progress at the time the division was shuttered.

The figures are inspired by the 2019 DC Comics DCeased miniseries from writer Tom Taylor, which sees some of our favorite heroes infected with a zombie virus. Each figure stands around 7-inches tall and features 19 points of articulation. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now for $29.99 each. The release date is set for April 2022 (you won’t be charged until the figures ship).

Note that McFarlane Toys also has plans to continue some of the DC Direct / DC Collectibles lines under their own name moving forward. New releases in these lines are expected to drop at some point in 2022. In the meantime, you can check out some of McFarlane Toys' latest releases right here.