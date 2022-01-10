The Dark Knight Returns Superman vs Batman DC Multiverse 2-Pack Is up for Pre-Order

The latest release in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse lineup brings two previously released Superman and Batman figures together in a single 2-pack with a new diorama base. Based on Frank Miller’s classic comic series Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, this 2-pack pits a 7-inch scale figures of Superman and Armored Batman against each other in an action figure battle.

Pre-orders for the The Dark Knight Returns Superman vs. Batman 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack are available here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with a release date set for March. The Armored Batman figure is available individually here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99. The Superman figure is also available at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 as part of a Build-A-Wave with parts to assemble Batman’s horse.

The 7-inch scale figures of Batman and Superman feature up to 22 points of articulation along with individual bases, the new diorama rubble base, and art cards. Note that McFarlane Toys has also release figures based on the upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. Details about those figures can be found here.

“Superman: Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew, the radiation from Earth’s yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, super-speed, and flight. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman. In the near future, after the Dark Knight comes out of retirement to fight crime once again, Superman is called in by the President to reason with Batman and quell the “ruckus” in Gotham City. Batman, however, has no plans to stop his war on crime. What results is an epic showdown between the two Super Heroes to determine the fate of the Earth.”