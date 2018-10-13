Ava DuVernay Teases ‘New Gods’ Movie

In case you forgot, Warner Bros. and DC Comics are currently working on a film adaptation of the New Gods. Director Ava DuVernay certainly has not forgotten, and it sounds like she’s preparing to embrace all eras of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World.

The director frequently makes use of social media to update fans on her projects, and New Gods remains at the forefront of her mind moving forward.

“There came a time when the Old Gods died…” //t.co/mszTGdKRqL — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 12, 2018

One fan responded to that tweet with one of Darkseid’s most iconic soliloquies from the DC Comics crossover event Final Crisis #5, taking place after the villainous New God takes over half of humanity through the Anti-Life Equation.

“I. Am. The. New. God. All is one in Darkseid. This mighty body is my church,” Darkseid says in the comic. “When I command your surrender, I speak with three billion voices. When I make a fist to crush your resistance. It is with three billion hands. When I stare into your eyes and shatter your dreams. And break your heart. It is with six billion eyes. Nothing like Darkseid has ever come among you; nothing will again. I will take you to a hell without exit or end. And there I will murder your souls! And make you crawl and beg! And die! Die! DIE FOR DARKSEID!”

It sounds like DuVernay’s scope for New Gods is all encompassing, not just sticking to the work from Kirby or even the fan-favorite Orion comic from Walt Simonson. It looks like the writer and director is cherrypicking her favorite moments to use for the movie, creating an operatic space epic worthy of the characters.

The movie was a surprise for fans when it was announced, though few updates have come since. Earlier in the summer, DuVernay revealed she’s currently writing Central Park Five, but added that the New Gods was progressing well in early development.

It remains to be seen if the film will be a big DC Comics crossover like Justice League or if it will be confined to New Genesis and Apokolips, the two home planets for New Gods both good and evil.

We’ll see what happens as Warner Bros. continues to flesh out the future of their superhero movie slate, and as DuVernay finishes her obligations for other projects.

New Gods does not currently have a release date attached.