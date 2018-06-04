Ava DuVernay Provides Update on ‘New Gods’, Reveals How She Got to Direct the Film

Warner Bros. surprised DC Comics fans earlier this year, when it was revealed that Ava DuVernay would be directing an adaptation of New Gods. And now we have a better idea of how the entire project is coming together.

During a recent Q&A, DuVernay was asked to provide an update on New Gods, and revealed that the film is “in early development and feeling good.”

Central Park Five. And New Gods is in early development and feeling good. #AskAva https://t.co/LozCxcUYpt — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2018

In a later tweet, DuVernay revealed that she actually was the one to pitch the movie to those at DC and Warner Bros., as opposed to the other way around.

I actually said: “Hey Guys, I wanna make a New Gods movie.” Then someone said ok. #AskAva https://t.co/rL6ousmOrz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2018

These tidbits of news are sure to delight fans, many of whom have been eagerly wondering exactly how the project could come together.

Considering the current state of the DC Extended Universe, the cinematic arrival of New Gods is certainly an interesting tidbit, especially after the release of Wonder Woman. The death of the last old god, Ares (David Thewlis), combined with the Mother Box-centric “epilogue” of the film, led some to wonder if Ares’ demise was kicking off the birth of the New Gods.

Following Justice League, the New Gods’ DCEU tenure seemed to get both clearer and more ambiguous. While it’s never said outright, Steppenwolf’s first attack on Earth seemed to take place at some point between Ares killing the Old Gods and the actual events of Wonder Woman, leaving a pretty large chunk of time that the New Gods could’ve been established.

In a way, this gives DuVernay’s film quite a lot of possibilities for how to establish the New Gods’ origin. The film could use Ares killing the Old Gods as a sort of reference point, or take things into a different, Ragnarok-esque direction. And even then, who knows exactly how much the film would touch on the New Gods’ creation, considering the millennia of comic backstory the film could address.

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.