New Gods Writer Tom King Wants the Movie to Be True to Jack Kirby

DC Comics fans are in the midst of a major movie blitz with Birds of Prey playing in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 getting set to premiere, and highly anticipated films like The Suicide Squad and The Batman currently filming. But there’s a lot of anticipation mounting for The New Gods, the cosmic epic based on the legendary run by Jack Kirby AKA the King of Comics. The movie is currently being scripted by director Ava DuVernay and her co-writer Tom King, who previously wrote the critically acclaimed, and New Gods-focused, maxi-series Mister Miracle.

Many DC Comics fans are eager to learn more about The New Gods, and King recently teased some more details during an interview with Inverse at New York Comic Con where he praised DuVernay’s abilities as a storyteller.

“I got nothing new except we’re in the middle of the process,” said King. “There are words on paper, and they look nice… I can verify my assumption from the beginning, now that I’ve seen Ava write, that she’s a modern-day genius in storytelling and finding emotional beats. It’s not a surprise but it’s a relief to know that your assumption is true.”

King, who is working on what could be the biggest project in his writing career, explained that his focusing on making the big screen superhero epic a “personal” story.

“I can tell you the biggest challenge of the whole thing is to make it personal and make it good,” King explained. “Not make the bureaucracy of Hollywood and comics and all that stuff get in the way of a singular vision of what this story is about, which is about Jack Kirby and his world.”

King previously spoke about living up to the legacy of Kirby, who has created some of the most iconic storylines, characters, and comic artwork in the industry.

“I feel like I have this genius, Jack Kirby, who created this [series] and this genius Ava DuVernay,” King explained in an interview earlier this past fall. “I see them as parallel figures, both taking their uniquely American backgrounds and using them to push American art forward into places it’s never been before. I feel like it’s job to bring those two geniuses to together and to make it work.”

The New Gods does not yet have a release date.