New Krypton Season 2 Preview Teases Lobo, Doomsday, and a Revolution

With a few of the season-premiere surprises out of the way last night, SYFY has released a new teaser trailer for Krypton‘s second season, which tees up the roles that Doomsday and Lobo will be playing, as well as giving fans a sense of the revolution that Seg’s grandfather Val-El is helping to mount against the tyranny of General Dru-Zod. You can check it out above.

Last night’s premiere saw Seg escape from the Phantom Zone and reunite with Adam Strange — but it was out of the frying pan and into the fire, as the pair found themselves stranded on Colu, hunted by Lobo. All the while, General Zod and his mother Lyta are hunting for Doomsday, hoping to use him as a weapon to eradicate any species that does not submit to Zod’s rule. Given that using Doomsday against Brainiac was his plan in season one, it seems like maybe this great military genius does not have a ton of range.

What if Superman never existed? Set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet, KRYPTON follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the legendary Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who fights to save his home planet from destruction. Season 2 brings us back to a changed Kandor, locked in a battle over its freedom and its future. General Dru-Zod (Colin Salmon) is now in control. He’s on a ruthless mission to rebuild Krypton according to his ideals and to secure its future by conquering the universe. Faced with a bleak outlook, our hero, Seg-El, attempts to unite a dispersed group of resisters in an effort to defeat Zod and restore hope to their beloved planet. Their chance at redemption is threatened however, by their opposing tactics, shifting alliances and conflicting moral boundaries – forcing each of them to individually determine how far they’re willing to go in pursuit of a better tomorrow.

While the season one finale left a lot of big questions up in the air, and most fans assume that ultimately the “good guys” will win and the timeline will be restored, Krypton being disconnected from any particular shared universe means that, like Gotham before it, they could make some pretty serious tweaks to the mythology along the way and get away with it because, as showrunner Cameron Welsh has said in the past, the show takes place in its own world within DC’s multiverse.

Within that portion of the universe? An Earth overwhelmed by Kryptonian forces, in which Adam Strange returned home to find it ruled by Zod — and captured within Brainiac’s bottled cities. Krypton airs on SYFY, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT. You can catch up on the first season on DC Universe.