New The Batman Promo Art Revealed

It’s an exciting time to be a DC fan with DC FanDome just days away. In honor of Saturday’s big event, director Matt Reeves revealed a first look at The Batman trailer that’s debuting this weekend. The full clip for The Batman will release on October 16th at the massive DC event. Turns out, that’s not all we’ve gotten to see from The Batman today. Some promo art for the movie was also released.

“Official promo art for #TheBatman movie. Stamped on the shirt included in the #DCFandome gift box,” @TaurooAldebaran tweeted. You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

The Batman is set to star Robert Pattinson as Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald ‘Oz’ Cobblepot, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon. Pattinson recently teased what the film’s cast and crew are bringing to DC FanDome, particularly that there will be “lots of little surprises.”

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson revealed. “There are lots of little surprises for it.”

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” Reeves said during last year’s DC FanDome. “It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.”

In addition to The Batman, DC FanDome is expected to feature news from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and more. You can check out a list of the celebrities who will be attending the event here.

DC Fandome is taking place on October 16th. The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.