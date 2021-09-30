The Batman: Robert Pattinson Teases “Surprises” for DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 is just a matter of weeks away, and fans are eager to see what it will bring in the realms of movies, television, video games, comics, and more. One of the biggest projects that is expected to factor into the event is The Batman, which has been confirmed to be debuting a new trailer during the global livestream. In a recent interview with Variety, The Batman star Robert Pattinson teased what the film’s cast and crew are bringing to DC FanDome, particularly that there will be “lots of little surprises.”

“Me and Zoë [Kravitz] did some stuff. It’s a fun little thing,” Pattinson revealed. “There are lots of little surprises for it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pattinson, who will play none other than Bruce Wayne / Batman in the film, also teased that he’s seen segments of the Matt Reeves-helmed epic.

“I’ve seen some of the movie now and it’s kind of really cool,” Pattinson said. “It’s really cool.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

“It’s just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery,” Reeves said during DC FanDome. “It’s sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story – especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you’d never been to. I mean other iterations… the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets – and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was… parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we’re trying to do is create a version of it that you haven’t seen before.”

Are you excited for The Batman to come to DC FanDome? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.