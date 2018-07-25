Nick Jonas Is Down To Play The DCEU’s Nightwing

With a Nightwing film being among the many DC Comics properties in development at Warner Bros., a casting search is certainly on, and Nick Jonas is up for the challenge.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the musician turned actor was presented with a photo of the Nightwing character and asked if he would be interested in such a part. After all, there is a percentage of fans on the Internet who have been campaigning for the actor to nab the part.

“I would,” Jonas said. “I’d be super down for this. I didn’t know there was people vying for me to play this role but keep the chatter alive people! If you vote for me, maybe they’ll cast me in it! And then, I don’t know, I’ll thank you all later.”

As it turns out Nick, there really is a section of the Internet who is open to the casting idea.

Nick Jonas should play Nightwing or Dylan O’Brien — kyra (@kyra_lucia) November 29, 2017

Nick Jonas as Nightwing? I’m ok with this… — George Lucas (@TheMurderTank) August 4, 2017

When it comes to the prospect of playing the ally to Batman, Jonas concludes, “That’d be awesome.”

Jonas’ acting resume will add Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle later this month, while it already extends to a Night at the Museum sequel, Careful What You Wish For, and the mixed martial arts TV series Kingdom. In the Jumanji sequel, Jonas plays a part similar to that of Robin Williams’ original, a character residing in the world of Jumanji known as Alex.

“I was a huge fan of the original, as well,” Jonas said. “I think that it would be ridiculous to try and compete with it. It’s such a beloved film. Or try and do something similar to it. I think the thing I loved about this script when I read it was that it was its own Jumanji adventure, its own set of great characters, and its own storytelling but it did have those moments where you felt that nostalgic energy towards the original and Robin Williams’ amazing performance and the character Alan Parrish he plays.”