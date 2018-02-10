‘Nightwing’ Director Asks Fans What Quality They Think is Most Important For Dick Grayson

The search for a Nightwing star is far from over, and director Chris McKay is turning to fan input on social media.

If YOU were to cast NIGHTWING, what is the most important quality you would you look for in actor: — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) February 9, 2018

In a tweet shared Thursday, McKay polled fans about the “most important quality” they’re looking for in an actor: “recognizable movie star,” “a badass martial artist,” “Romani,” and “vulnerable, emotional.”

48% of fans voted for an actor with martial arts abilities, 21% voted for an actor who is “vulnerable” and “emotional,” 16% voted for an actor hailing from Romani descent, and just 15% voted for a recognizable movie star. More than 91,000 users have cast votes in the poll, which will remain open for two days.

The casting decision “isn’t left up to a vote,” McKay clarified in a subsequent tweet. “I’m gathering data for my own reasons.”

“His ass,” replied one fan.

“Yeah,” McKay answered, “I knew this would be the biggest write-in vote.”

Yeah I knew this would be the biggest write-in vote…. — Chris McKay (@buddboetticher) February 9, 2018

Commentors tweeted suggestions at McKay, naming The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun, American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock, Power Rangers Hyper Force‘s Yoshi Sudarso, Power Rangers Ninja Steel‘s Peter Adrian Sudarso, and The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes.

“As long as the actor embodies what Dick Grayson/Nightwing fans love, doesn’t matter if he’s a known actor or not,” wrote fan Eric Short. “The vulnerability, the wit and the charm is what we as fans are looking for.” Short added to avoid bringing the hero to screen with a “cheesy leather costume.”

“I think the most important part of it would be the attitude,” answered Malik Vallo. “It would be nice if he could fight well also – extra bonus points for someone who is a gymnast as well – but the must important part of Nightwing is his attitude. He’s gotta sell the fun.”

I always lean to acting prowess first, but martial arts aptitude has to be a close second. The Iron Fist actor doesn’t have an aptitude for the flashy stuff, so it would be cool if the Nightwing actor DOES. pic.twitter.com/0N8cHnqUZY — Chris White – Spiritual Ronin (@evyllsummer) February 9, 2018

“I always lean to acting prowess first, but martial arts aptitude has to be a close second,” wrote Chris White. “The Iron Fist actor doesn’t have an aptitude for the flashy stuff, so it would be cool if the Nightwing actor DOES.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com in December, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star Nick Jonas said he’d be “super down” to play Batman’s former protégé.

Offering a recent update, McKay said the Nightwing script is expected “soon.”

“This is going to be a LONG process,” McKay wrote. “So don’t expect casting news any time soon. We are taking our time. Expect big things from DC, Geoff Johns and WB team!”