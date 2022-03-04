The Batman Fans Celebrate Riddler Star Paul Dano's Birthday

The Batman fans are wishing star Paul Dano a happy birthday. Dano plays Edward Nashton, a.k.a. the Riddler in the film, leading Batman (Robert Pattinson) on a mystery chase through Gotham City's underworld. Prior to his DC Comics role, Dano, who turns 38 today, received accolades and award recognition for his performances in films including Little Miss Sunshine, There Will be Blood, 12 Years a Slave, Prisoners, and Love & Mercy. Dano also co-wrote and directed the movie Wildfire in 2018, and has starred in the television miniseries War & Peace and Escape at Dannemora. He also made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live when his The Batman co-star Zoe Kravitz hosted.

Now fans are taking to social media to celebrate the actor's birthday. Many of those fans are fans of The Batman and are taking the birthday as an opportunity to again praise Dano's performance as The Riddler in the film. Dano is dedicated enough to that role that he's writing the DC Black Label comic The Riddler: Year One for release later this year.

Speaking of his character and his relationship with Batman, Dano told ComicBook.com at the film's red carpet premiere that, "Matt Reeves and I initially spoke about hero and villain and the two sides of trauma. Because Batman is born of trauma from his parents death and he's still wrestling with that, especially in this film, I think. And so maybe as The Riddler in this film, so that's the kind of core emotional seed from which everything else grows and I think that's how you can find your way in. Then, unfortunately, it goes where it goes."

We've gathered up some social media birthday wishes from fans. You can see them below. The Batman is streaming now on HBO Max. The Riddler: Year One launches in October.