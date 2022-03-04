Paul Dano Explains The Riddler And The Batman’s Relationship

The Batman brings The Riddler to the big screen in a fashion which grounds the menacing DC Comics villain in a gritty, modern Gotham reality. Paul Dano takes on a mysterious, methodical version of the character who has a deep relationship with Batman, if the clues he is continuously leaving behind for him are any indication. While the true complexity of that relationship and how the Riddler views Batman will be saved for the film, Dano spoke to ComicBook.com on the red carpet at The Batman’s New York City premiere where he shared his perspective of the two characters’ dynamic and relationship.

“Rob [Pattinson] and that suitand the image of Batman had a special place on my wallfor most of that shoot,” Dano revealed. “Bruce Waynea very different feeling. So from my point of view, pretty,pretty big difference.” The same would be said by Pattinson for different reasons, as the actor separated Batman and Bruce Wayne by taking on a mentality of Bruce Wayne being essentially erased from existence by the character as a form of dealing with past trauma.

To get into the headspace of Riddler, Dano thoroughly developed the character with director and writer Matt Reeves. “Well, Matt Reeves and I initially spoke about hero and villainand the two sides of trauma,” Dano said, before sharing his perspective of Riddler and Batman being mirrors of each other, in some ways. “Because Batman is born of traumafrom his parents death and he’s still wrestling with that,especially in this film, I think. And so maybe as The Riddler in this film, so that’s the kind of core emotional seedfrom which everything else grows and I think that’show you can find your way in. Then, unfortunately, it goes where it goes.”

Dano’s Riddler earned both praise and critique in ComicBook.com’s 4-star review of The Batman. The actor dove so far into the role that he admitted to having lost sleep after filming some of The Batman’s more intense and dark sequences involving his character. It is on its way to a massive opening weekend, having opened to more than $21 million in preview night showings which is a bigger Thursday number than some other DC Comics movies.

Are you excited for The Batman? Have you already seen it? The Batman is now playing in theaters.