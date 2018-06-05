Paul Feig Reveals If He Would Direct a Superhero Film

The superhero genre has continued to evolve and grow over the years, bringing a pretty wide array of directors into its fray. And as it turns out, one comedic fan-favorite would be willing to toss his hat in the ring.

ComicBook.com recently caught up with Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig on the Deadpool 2 premiere red carpet. As he reveals, he has quite a proclivity for comic book characters, but hasn’t directed a superhero film for one particular reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah!” Feig explained. “I mean, there’s certain ones that I love, like Iron Man and all that. And there are other ones that I like. But for me, it’s always hard to kind of figure out who to root for, when people have so many superpowers, they can’t get hurt.”

But as Feig put it, that exact problem with the genre is what has drawn him to the more tongue-in-cheek adaptations, like the Deadpool franchise.

“But that’s what I love about Deadpool is that, it kind of makes fun of all of the things that I go ‘Huh. Maybe we should make fun of that!’” Feig added. “It’s just so funny, and Ryan [Reynolds] just kills it with these things. I know, from Blake [Lively, who Feig directed in A Simple Favor], how hard he works on these movies.”

So if Feig were to direct a superhero adaptation, is there a certain character he would want to adapt? As it turns out, that answer isn’t too easy.

“I loved Wonder Woman, actually!” Feig revealed. “Years ago, I tried to get the rights to it, but Warner Bros. had it.”

News of Feig’s Wonder Woman pitch first caught wind back in 2013, and would have reportedly been an action-comedy about the Princess of Themyscira trying to break the glass ceiling. While it certainly would’ve been interesting to see what Feig’s story would’ve entailed, it sounds like he is more than happy with the Wonder Woman solo film that was released last year. (And hey, frequent Feig collaborator Kristen Wiig is set to play Cheetah in the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel, so at least there’s that.)

“And thank god they let Patty Jenkins do it, because she killed it.” Feig added. “Absolutely nailed it. So I don’t know. There’s a few that I’ve danced around a bit.”

What superhero property would you like to see Feig take a crack at? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters Friday. A Simple Favor lands in theaters on September 14th.