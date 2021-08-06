Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals 1970s Captain America Provided Inspiration

✖

James Gunn revealed that 1970s Captain America inspired Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. The director talked to Den of Geek about the upcoming movie and the HBO Max series. John Cena’s all-American hero seems to be riffing on Steve Rogers’ adventures on television during that era. There are a lot of outsized adventures during that decade on the page. Cena’s characterization in the trailers was most straight-laced and preachy in contrast to some of the more modern takes on Captain America. But, to hear Gunn tell it, that’s all by design. It doesn’t hurt that the WWE superstar played a bit of a boy scout on their television product. The former WWE champion is clearly having the time of his life as Peacemaker. This could be a massive moment for Cena as he continues to establish himself in life after wrestling. Check out Gunn’s expectations for the role down below:

“I think that the actual inspiration for Peacemaker was the shitty 1970s Captain America TV shows that I loved when I was a child,” Gunn explained. “And I think Peacemaker exemplifies a lot of things about society that are going on politically, and what people’s beliefs are about America and the world. So being able to tell those stories that are slightly more socially conscious in their essence, but also outlandish, he lends itself to that.”

Back when the series was announced, Gunn was thrilled to get the chance to expand this universe. “Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said in the press release. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena chimed in. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker heads into action on HBO Max in 2022.

