James Gunn Shares New Photo From Peacemaker Set

✖

James Gunn has been busy filming Peacemaker in Canada. The show is set to star John Cena in the titular role and will tie-in with the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Gunn has shared some photos from the set ranging from a look at Danielle Brooks to covering up the monitors in a mysterious tease. The director's latest photo from the set features another look at the monitors, but this time Gunn is not hiding anything. Unfortunately, there's not much to see, but we enjoy getting a glimpse at anything we can from the DC production.

"What's the status of Peacemaker," @jithmadhu asked. "I’m shooting it right this very moment. #PeacemakerLive," Gunn replied. You can check out his photo in the tweet below:

"I loved him in Trainwreck and have been looking for the right role for him for a while," Gunn recently shared when asked about casting Cena in the role.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," John Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Are you excited for Peacemaker? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

Peacemaker is expected to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad premieres in theaters and on the streaming service on August 6th.