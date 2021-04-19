The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Surprising BTS Detail About Peacemaker's Helmet

✖

Peacemaker's (John Cena) helmet is shiny. So shiny, in fact, James Gunn and his team on The Suicide Squad and HBO Max's Peacemaker have to take special steps in making sure they're not captured in the helmet's reflection — all in the name of comic accuracy. Monday afternoon, one VFX artist asked Gunn on Twitter if anything special needed to be done to get Peacemaker's look ready for the final cut.

As Gunn quickly shared, the helmet essentially acts as a mirror so his crew needs to film blank shots — or plates, in filmmaker lingo — of the set so they can replace the reflection in post-production.

Yes. Peacemaker's helmet is a damn mirror ball, & we need to remove me & the crew from every single shot in which we use it, in the movie & in the show. We shoot a full wraparound plate of every set (most of which are fortunately practical) to put in the helmet when needed. https://t.co/AGNSGiVMKe — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 19, 2021

There you have it, folks — with just a little bit of movie magic and slightly more work, you can get the perfect comic-accurate look no matter how shiny.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.