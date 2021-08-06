Peacemaker Set Photos Reveal John Cena Covered in Blood

✖

DC fans are only a few months away from finally seeing The Suicide Squad, and it's not the only thing they have to look forward to. The film's director, James Gunn, has been busy filming a spin-off series for HBO Max that's set to star John Cena as Peacemaker. There has been a lot of fun photos and stories to come out of the show's set, and the latest is getting us extra hyped for its inevitable action. A recent post shared by @DCWorldTelugu shows Cena celebrating his birthday on set while doused in blood.

"John Cena on the sets of #Peacemaker series Lots of blood," the fan account wrote. You can check out the photos in the post below:

We're not surprised to see the show will feature some gore, especially after all Gunn has teased about The Suicide Squad. In fact, he recently joked about an "overly optimistic" death doll he saw online. It definitely sounds like both of Gunn's DC projects are going to feature a whole lot of bloody deaths, and we couldn't be more excited. In fact, since Gunn was hired for the project, the director has been telling fans to make sure they "don't get attached" to all of the characters.

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Are you hoping Peacemaker is as gory as it looks? Tell us in the comments!

Peacemaker is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.