Peacemaker Director James Gunn Celebrates John Cena’s Birthday

✖

Happy Birthday, John Cena! The wrestler-turned-actor who will soon be seen as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad turned 44 on April 23rd. Many people celebrated Cena's birthday yesterday, including James Gunn. While DC fans wait for the highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad, Gunn and Cena have been busy filming Peacemaker, a spin-off series that is coming to HBO Max. It's been made clear time and time again that Gunn loves working with Cena, and his birthday post is no exception.

"Happy Birthday to my friend & creative partner on the #Peacemaker journey, @JohnCena. In episode 8, which we are about to start filming, you have a scene in which you will be eating. Props just asked me what food &, for your birthday, I told them empanadas. Happy Birthday, pal.❤️," Gunn wrote. You can check out his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

Earlier this month, Gunn shared the hilarious story of Cena taking home his Peacemaker costume for an unexpected reason. "I'm not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it," Gunn tweeted.

"I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena previously shared. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this."

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn addded of series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Peacemaker is also expected to feature Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Peacemaker is scheduled to premiere on HBO Max sometime in 2022, but fans will get to see the character's debut when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.