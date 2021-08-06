The Suicide Squad Director Says John Cena Took Peacemaker Costume To Test Napping In It

✖

Many of the superhero costumes you see on movies and TV are the farthest thing from the form-fitting, soft-fabric costumes you imagine when you're looking at characters in the comics. Spandex? Well, only if being bulletproof (or looking good on camera) is a concern for you, that's usually not going to work. But the trade-off there is that costumes that appear onscreen to have the texture of leather or a rubber body cast tend to feel...well, like leather. Or a rubber body cast. that means a lot of actors just plain can't wait to get out of their super-suit at the end of the day.

Not John Cena, it seems; the actor, who plays Peacemaker in James Gunn's August release The Suicide Squad as well as in the upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, loves his costume. In addition to doing interviews in it for the last few weeks, Cena apparently took one home to see how it would be to take a nap in.

That's according to Gunn, who wrote the Peacemaker series and is directing some of the episodes while he edits the Suicide Squad. He shared the insight on Twitter after Cena commented about how much he likes his suit.

You can see the tweet below.

I’m not kidding, @JohnCena just took a uniform home from set because he said he wanted to see what it was like taking a nap in it. https://t.co/dO1kBMO47X — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 7, 2021

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena said. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited to see John Cena's take on Peacemaker? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.