Peacemaker: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Fact About Vigilante’s Costume

You can now watch “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” the penultimate episode of Peacemaker, on HBO Max. The show’s cast has teased a lot to look forward to in the upcoming finale, and we’re eager to see how Chris Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) and the team fare against the butterflies. One such member of the team is Adrian Chase, the sociopathic costumed killer known as Vigilante played by Freddie Stroma. Every time Vigilante takes his mask off, he puts on his glasses, which prompted one fan to ask creator James Gunn about the character’s costume.

“@JamesGunn is the red visor in Vigilante’s mask prescription? I like that every time he takes his mask off he has to put on his glasses,” @JakeMichael1016 asked on Twitter. “Yes it’s prescription. #peacemaker #vigilante,” Gunn revealed. You can check out his post below:

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Stroma broke down his approach to playing Vigilante.

“Basically, I realized pretty early on that this is a departure from the Adrian Chase that the DC world knows,” Stroma explained in our interview. “My brother’s actually given me fifty Vigilante comics. I’m on #12 right now, and I can’t draw any comparisons. This is a completely different character. So, I knew that research into Adrian is more out of respect for the character. As for the actual playing of the role, it’s what was on the page that James wrote. It’s a completely different character. So that’s kind of the direction I went in with that.”

In addition to Cena and Stroma, Peacemaker stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

It’s currently unclear if Peacemaker is getting a second season, but Gunn has said he’d love to return.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn joked. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

The finale of Peacemaker debuts next Thursday exclusively on HBO Max.