Peacemaker Star Teases “Crazy Sh*t” in Finale

The penultimate episode of Peacemaker, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” is streaming on HBO Max, and DC fans are eager to see how things will come to a close now that a core member of the team is gone and their mission to kill the “cow” has been revealed. The show’s cast has teased that the final epsidoes would be emotional, and that was certainly the case for Episode 7. However, it sounds like next week’s finale is going to lean more towards the side bonkers. In fact, Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) recently spoke with TV Line and teased some “crazy sh*t.”

“To some degree, I think the way that James [Gunn] approached Season 1 was that he wanted to make sure that the story was a complete one. He’s a writer of films, mostly; this is his first foray into writing an episodic series, so there’s a well-rounded story involved. There might be, you know, hints to other things, but I don’t know that he had any clear idea that there would be a Season 2 when he wrote Season 1, if that makes any sense. I think there’s always the hope that that’s going to happen, but there’s never really any conversation about it until you know how it’s being received. I also don’t think James wanted to lock himself into doing anything because if it wasn’t received well, it would make him really sad to have to continue on with a series that he loved but people didn’t really like. But I will say this: Some crazy sh*t happens in Episode 8,” Holland shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for whether or not Peacemaker is getting a second season, producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com there aren’t any current plans for a second season of the show.

“No. Other than in the same way that we weren’t going to make even a first season, unless James felt like he could do something unique that was not like anything else on television,” the producer explained. “I don’t think there’s going to be a season two unless James can come up with the creative on it that would really flip the script, that would really be something different. He really does not want to repeat himself ever. And I do know that working with John and the rest of the crew and cast was such a special experience for James. He loved every minute of it. So if we could figure out the creative, I would hope there would be a second season.”

However, Gunn has since said he’d love to return for a second season.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John [Cena] and I are 150 years old,” Gunn joked. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

Peacemaker is streaming on HBO Max.