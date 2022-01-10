James Gunn Wants to Make Another Season of Peacemaker

Peacemaker doesn’t debut for a few more days, but series creator James Gunn already wants to make more seasons of the upcoming HBO Max series. In an interview with Screen Rant, Gunn joked that he and series star John Cena were going to be doing the show until they are very old men, but more seriously noted that he and everyone involved with Peacemaker want to continue with the series.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn said. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

Ultimately, future seasons of Peacemaker will likely ride on how successful the series is, but if critical reviews are any indication it seems like there could be a future for the series. The series is presently sitting at an 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with most critics praising the series’ humor. ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson, who gave the series a 4 out of 5, specifically noting how the series helps complete the entire DCEU.

“Like the countless DC Comics solo series of the 1980s, Peacemaker proves an essential point about the DCEU — that when you showcase the weirdest possible fringes of a fictional universe, it helps the entire universe feel much bigger and more complete.”

Picking up from the ending of The Suicide Squad and focusing on John Cena’s metal-helmet wearing hero, Peacemaker will James Gunn’s first foray into television. Cena is joined in the series by fellow The Suicide Squad cast members Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee plus newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Aggie Smith, and Freddie Stroma as DC’s Vigilante.

Other cast members in Peacemaker include Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Turn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker will premiere on January 13 on HBO Max, with the remaining five episodes arriving weekly after that.