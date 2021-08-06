Chris Conrad Cast As Vigilante In The Suicide Squad Spinoff Peacemaker

✖

The cast of James Gunn's and HBO Max's Peacemaker series is growing as it readies itself for production. Now, the series has found an actor to play the DC Comics character of Vigilante in the form of Chris Conrad. Conrad is best known for his work in Perpetual Grace, LTD, Patriot, and 1993's Airborne. The actor also played Johnny Cage in 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Now, he will be suiting up as the combat ready Vigilante character in the upcoming series which is written and directed by The Suicide Squad's James Gunn, with John Cena playing the titular role.

Vigilante, real name Adrian Chase, first appeared in New Teen Titans #23 in September of 1982. When The Suicide Squad was in production, a rumor suggested Idris Elba would be playing this character but a DC FanDome early look at the movie revealed Elba to be playing Bloodsport. Conrad's casting as Vigilante was revealed by Warner Media, along with additional new cast members and characters.

(Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Daniella Brooks will play Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick will be Auggie Smith, and Jennifer Holland is reprising her undisclosed role of Emilia Harcourt which will first be seen in The Suicide Squad. Cena plays Peacemaker and Steve Agee checks in as John Economos. Gunn writes all eight episode and will direct its premiere along with several others, though he is not directing the entire run. Gunn's work on Peacemaker will precede his work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"While details about Peacemaker are being kept under wraps, the series will explore the origins of the character that Cena will play in the upcoming film, a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it," Warner media said in a press release. "The series will extend the world that Gunn is creating for The Suicide Squad movie, which is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on August 6, 2021."

Peacemaker is expected to hit HBO Max in the fall of 2021.