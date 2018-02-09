Ralph Dibny Fears For His Life in ‘The Flash’ Episode “Subject 9”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Subject 9,” the episode of The Flash set to air on February 27.

In the episode, Barry believes he has an idea to level the playing field against The Thinker, while Joe seems to be dealing with something personal — likely related to Cecile suddenly developing powers while she is pregnant.

It is hard to know who Barry might encounter that could help him against the Thinker, although recently reports have come out that when Null — a character who can control gravitational fields — appears on the show, the character will be gender-swapped…so when the description says Barry meets a “powerful woman,” there is a possibility.

Given that Barry and company know the neural inhibitor they attempted to use last season was created to defeat DeVoe, perhaps that device will come back into play as a way of blocking Cecile’s mental powers, thus bringing it back onto the stage in the last third of the season.

“Subject 9” is the next episode to air following this week’s episode, which left audiences on a cliffhanger and set up a two-week break to accommodate Olympics programming.

The episode also centers on Ralph getting scared of what DeVoe’s plans for him might be, and wanting to withdraw from superheroics — something that has played significantly into each of the last to episodes of The Flash, with Ralph eventually coming around to his destiny each time. Whether that struggle might continue for the rest of the season and tease the notion of a heroic sacrifice is anybody’s guess, but it seems a plausible ending to the routine.

You can see the episode’s official synopsis below.

Barry (Grant Gustin) meets a powerful woman whose abilities could help him in his battle with DeVoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard).

Meanwhile, after learning that DeVoe is targeting everyone who was on the bus, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) decides he doesn’t want to be a hero anymore, his only concern is staying alive.

Harry (Tom Cavanagh) offers to help Joe (Jesse L. Martin).

Ralph Hemecker directed the episode written by Mike Alber & Gabe Snyder.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.