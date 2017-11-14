Ralph’s Elongated Man Costume on ‘The Flash’ Will Evolve

The trailer for this week’s episode of The Flash may have given fans their first look at Hartley Sawyer in costume as Ralph Dibny, the Elongated Man — but it seems that costume is not final.

During a recent interview on the set of The Flash, Sawyer admitted that his character doesn’t love the costume seen in tomorrow’s episode, and he might be making some demands of Cisco in the not-too-distant future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, it does go through an evolution,” Sawyer told reporters. “He will get a better suit. A different suit. Maybe not better. It’s very, very different.”

As far as this week’s episode, Sawyer — whom castmates have compared to a young Jim Carrey — admitted that fans will get more laughs out of Ralph in the weeks to come.

“It’s a little hard to get into, but it’s fun to wear actually,” Sawyer said of the first suit. “It does not leave much to the imagination, but putting it on is fun and it lends itself to a lot of comedy, a lot of moments there with that.”

Sawyer likened the costume to a onesie, saying that he had actually fallen asleep in it a few times — but as comfortable as he is, Sawyer said his character will not have an easy go of his first outing as an official superhero.

“The learning curve from zero to hero is a pretty big one,” Sawyer admitted. “It takes most of the episode for him to get there. It’s tricky because Ralph was not, you know, a bad guy but has just gone on this path. And so coming back from that has been tricky. And also kind of the animosity with Barry has been tricky for him too, but it’s given us a lot of opportunities to play off of that. And just now getting these powers it’s sort of like winning the lottery, like ‘I’ll buy an island, I’ll do this, I’ll do that’. It’s like whoa [but] take it easy. It’s kind of like learning that there are risks that come with that too.”

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.