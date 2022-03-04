Robert Pattinson's Batman & Tyler Hoechlin's Superman Team-Up in DC Fan Art

Fans have praised Robert Pattinson's Batman and Tyler Hoechlin's Superman as the best interpretations of their respective characters in a very long time. Pattinson starred in the most recent film based on the Caped Crusader, The Batman, and Hoechlin stars in The CW series Superman & Lois. While both projects aren't in the same universe fans seem to really want both of their versions of Batman and Superman to meet up. One fan even created a cool design that shows both actors meeting as the characters for the first time.

An Instagram artist that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii has created a cool concept that shows Pattinson and Hoechlin side by side as Batman and Superman. They're both wearing the same costumes they wore in their own projects and they honestly look pretty decent together. The artists even took the liberty of combining their symbols to create a worlds finest logo. You can check out the fan art below!

While watching The Batman, you can tell that it's definitely more Batman heavy than Bruce Wayne. Pattinson doesn't really get to explore the duality of the character as much as previous actors, but it really works in the films favor. Reeves wanted his film to put Batman at the forefront and leave Bruce Wayne with room for growth. The director previously revealed to Total Film why the film is more Batman and less Bruce Wayne.

"I knew that I didn't want to do an origin tale and I didn't want to do a story where you saw Bruce going through the trauma and then becoming Batman because that has been done brilliantly many times. But I still wanted to make sure that we had Batman at the center, whose story was the main story, so that it was his character arc, but he had not already mastered himself," Reeves explained. "And so you could see him evolve, and we could see him rise to the challenge. In doing that, I wanted to lean into the idea of making this a 'World's Greatest Detective' thriller. That meant putting Batman more than Bruce Wayne right at the center, because that's the person who would be trying to solve this mystery."

Directed by Matt Reves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot. The film is streaming on HBO Max now.

