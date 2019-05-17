Robert Pattinson Cast as Batman in New Reboot

UPDATE: A new report suggests the deal is not done, and that actor Nicholas Hoult is still in the running to play Batman. Click here for more information. The original story follows below:

Finally, we now know who will be playing Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming reboot of The Batman. The actor will be playing his biggest role since the Twilight series ended, trading in a sparkling vampire for a Caped Crusader. A new report from Variety just revealed that Robert Pattinson has signed on to play Batman in the new movie.

Pattison is succeeding Ben Affleck, who was originally going to write and direct the film as well as star but walked away after personal issues and numerous behind-the-scenes debacles sidelined the plans for the DC Comics shared superhero universe. Director Matt Reeves wrote the script focusing on the crimefighter in his early days, before becoming known as the World’s Greatest Detective.

There is no word yet on when shooting is set to begin, but with the title role finally cast we can expect to see a lot more announcements about the rest of the actors joining the production. Filming is rumored to begin starting sometime later this year.

Reeves has spoken at length about the upcoming film, revealing that it is set to be a noir-themed story that will force Batman to solve a vast mystery, pushing him to wits’ end.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

While Ben Affleck helped kick off a shared universe as the Caped Crusader, it looks like this new movie will forgo connections to other films instead of telling a focused story.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves explained. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam! and [Birds of Prey]. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

The Batman is scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021.