DC's Robin Comes Out as Bisexual In a New Batman Comic

Tim Drake, the third DC Comics character to take up the mantle of Batman's sidekick, Robin, is bisexual. Tim came to this realization in Tuesday's Batman: Urban Legends #6, the newest installment of DC Comics' Batman anthology series, and DC has since put out an official statement on the development. (SPOILERS follow). Tim Drake is the focus of the story "Sum of Our Parts," by writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau. This issue's concluding chapter of the story follows Robin as he rescues Bernard from nearly being sacrificed by the Chaos Monsters. THey fight side-by-side, and Tim has a "lightbulb moment." In his civilian persona, Tim later visits Bernard agrees to go on a date with him.

That's the end of "Sum of Our Parts," but not the end of Tim's story. His journey continues in Batman: Urban Legends #10, releasing in December.

Tim Drake fans are expressing great joy at this development online, having felt that DC was building towards this revelation for the character for some time. You can see some of what they're saying below.

It's turning out to be a big week for Tim Drake fans. In addition to this milestone moment in Batman: Urban Legends, Tim will join the cast of HBO Max's Titans live-action series, played by Jay Lycurgo, when the show returns for its third season on August 12th.

Batman: Urban Legends #6 is on sale now.