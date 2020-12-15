Batman: Urban Legends Anthology Series Announced by DC

DC Comics fans are incredibly eager to see what the future holds for the company's future, especially after the Future State event will impact its entire line across the next two months. The publisher is already providing some details about what its post-Future State slate will look like, and which characters will be a part of that fold. On Monday, the publisher announced the latest extension of what that will entail -- and it involves DC's Dark Knight himself. Starting in March, the publisher will begin releasing Batman: Urban Legends, a monthly anthology series that will feature a roster of creative teams taking on stories set in Gotham City.

The first six issues of Batman: Urban Legends will be anchored by a Batman/Red Hood story, which will hail from writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil, Detective Comics #1027) and artist Eddy Barrows (Detective Comics, Freedom Fighters). Renegade vigilante Jason Todd, a.k.a. Red Hood is investigating a new and lethal drug sweeping through Gotham City. In the course of one night, this investigation will change his life forever – and put him in Batman’s crosshairs.

The anthology will also include a story from Future State: Grifters writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Ryan Benjamin, continuing the story set up in Batman #101. Gun-for-hire Cole Cash is still in Gotham, on the trail of the true motives of the Halo Corporation…and yes, Batman and Grifter go head-to-head again!

In a story set before the launch of the new ongoing Harley Quinn series, writer Stephanie Phillips and Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga team up to help Harley sort out her complicated history with Poison Ivy – but first she’ll have to find her!

This debut issue also launches a three-part tale of the Outsiders, courtesy of Future State: Outsiders writer Brandon Thomas with art by Max Dunbar (Marvel’s Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd). This saga reunites team members Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho, but this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with the appearance of a figure from Katana’s past!

Batman: Urban Legends will be released in a prestige format series, and will retail for $7.99. The first issue will be released on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, with main covers from Hicham Habchi and variant covers from David Finch and Kael Ngu.

What do you think of the first details surrounding Batman: Urban Legends? Keep scrolling to check out the covers for issue #1, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!