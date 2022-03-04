Titans Casts The Batman's Jay Lycurgo as New Robin Tim Drake for Season 3

✖

The third season of Titans is currently filming for HBO Max and now we know that the Batman family of characters continues to expand with the introduction of Tim Drake's Robin, who will be played by actor Jay Lycurgo. This comes after the series was confirmed to be adding Savannah Welch as the Gotham City Police Chief and former Batgirl Barbara Gordon. The current Robin Jason Todd, played by actor Curran Walters, will travel down his own dark path and become the violent vigilante the Red Hood. This paves the way for a new Robin, and Lycurgo will likely take on that role over the course of Titans Season 3.

The new season of Titans does not yet have a release date and HBO Max has yet to confirm the casting news. The report of Lycurgo's casting comes from a Titans Facebook group, but was seemingly confirmed by Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter who praised the series for casting a biracial actor as Robin. Warner Bros. also confirmed to ComicBook.com after reaching out about the rumors.

CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT: From the shadow of the bat, a new hero arrives to join season 3 of #DCTitans. Please welcome Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake. pic.twitter.com/gjecFXjmea — DC Titans on Max (@DCTitans) January 28, 2021

Lycurgo might look familiar to some diehard fans of the Dark Knight as the actor is featured in Robert Pattinson's upcoming reboot The Batman. Lycurgo plays a member of the face-painted gang that Batman fights and is featured in the trailer. This makes Lycurgo the first crossover star to be featured in DC's new Batman movie while also joining HBO Max's DC television universe.

Titans showrunner Gary Walker previously teased that Season 3 will be more optimistic than the first two runs, but will continue to have a hard edge that fans have come to know and love from the former DC Universe series.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans Season 3 does not yet have a release date.