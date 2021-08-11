DC Comics Officially Announces Robin Month

✖

It's a great time to be Batman's sidekick. Tim Drake, one of the most beloved Robins in DC Comics, just took the spotlight for coming out as bisexual in Batman: Urban Legends #6. The live-action Dick Grayson and Jason Todd are set to lead another season of Titans on HBO Max this week. And now DC has announced an entire month dedicated to the characters who have taken on the Robin mantle.

On Wednesday morning, DC Comics announced that November 2021 will be the month of Robins. The announcement came with news of two brand new comics titles that put the spotlight on Batman's sidekick.

The first of the two new projects was selected by fans, having won DC's Round Robin Competition. Votes were cast and the new Robins series was chosen as the winner. Written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Baldemar Rivas, Robins will tell a story that featured all five prominent Robin characters: Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne. The first issue of Robins will hit the shelves on November 16th, but it will be made a couple of weeks early (October 26th) for DC Universe Infinite subscribers.

The other new series is titles Robin & Batman, and it comes from the Eisner-winning team of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen. Following their run on Descender and Ascender, Lemire and Nguyen are teaming back up to tell the origins of Dick Grayson's crime-fighting career alongside Batman. The title will run for three issues with each installment set to be around 40 pages long. It will launch in stores on November 9th.

You can check out DC's official description of the Robins series below.

"ROBINS #1, written by Tim Seeley (GRAYSON, SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK), with art by Baldemar Rivas (UNEARTH), peels back the domino mask on the realities and costs of being a Robin. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together in the world’s most specific support group to finally talk about whether being a Robin was a good idea… but they can’t even do that without being ambushed. As an unknown assailant claims to have been the first Robin, the flock of Robins must figure out who she is, and what it means to be a Robin."

Are you looking forward to all of the new Robin content arriving in November? Let us know in the comments!